Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 103-Unit Wheelock Parkway Apartments in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Wheelock Parkway Apartments in St. Paul for an undisclosed price. Located at 1609 N. Woodbridge St., the property features 44 one-bedroom units and 59 two-bedroom units across 85,580 rentable square feet. Amenities include an outdoor pool, laundry facilities, picnic areas, a walking path and playground. Constructed between 1965 and 1967, the community is situated near Como Park Zoo and Rosedale Center. Chris Collins, Evan Miller, Eric Wagner, Matthew Shide and Zack Olson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Minnesota-based limited liability company, and procured the undisclosed buyer.