AKRON, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Premier Storage of Akron, a self-storage facility in Akron, for an undisclosed price. Built in 1995, the property features 148 non-climate-controlled units and totals 21,200 net rentable square feet. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.