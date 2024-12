ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Treehouse Apartments, a 16-unit multifamily complex located at 1400 Cherry Drive in Arlington. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1972 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Dylan York, Ford Braly and Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.