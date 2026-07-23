Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 165-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Premium Storage, a 165-unit self-storage facility in Mansfield, located southeast of Fort Worth. The facility offers 12 climate-controlled units, 107 covered parking spaces and 46 uncovered parking spaces for a total of 47,891 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local owner-operator, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a Midwest-based investment group. Both parties requested anonymity.