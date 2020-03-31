Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 20,922 SF Retail Property in Sarasota

Sixth Street Plazas is situated at 601A N. Washington Blvd., less than one mile north of downtown Sarasota.

SARASOTA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Sixth Street Plaza a 20,922-square-foot retail property in Sarasota. The buyer, an undisclosed limited liability company, paid $1.4 million for the asset, which is situated at 601A N. Washington Blvd., less than one mile north of downtown Sarasota. Jim Shiebler, James Garner and James Medefind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed individual trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer.