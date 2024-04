ELGIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 23-unit apartment building in Elgin for an undisclosed price. Originally built in 1976, the property is located at 450 S. Belmont Ave. near Elgin Community College, the Highlands of Elgin Golf Club and Marcus Elgin Cinema. Ryan Engle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors.