Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Midlothian, Illinois

MIDLOTHIAN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of the Karlov & Keystone Portfolio, a 23-unit multifamily portfolio in Midlothian, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Originally built in the 1960s, the properties are located along Karlov and Keystone avenues near I-294 and Route 57. Ryan Engle, Andrean Angelov, Sam Antreasian and Zack Mahoney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Engle, Angelov and Antreasian represented the buyer, a private investor.