Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Originally built in the 1960s, the properties are located along Karlov and Keystone avenues.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Midlothian, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MIDLOTHIAN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of the Karlov & Keystone Portfolio, a 23-unit multifamily portfolio in Midlothian, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Originally built in the 1960s, the properties are located along Karlov and Keystone avenues near I-294 and Route 57. Ryan Engle, Andrean Angelov, Sam Antreasian and Zack Mahoney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Engle, Angelov and Antreasian represented the buyer, a private investor.  

You may also like

SPI Advisory Sells 254-Unit Oaks on Marketplace Apartments...

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 61,458 SF...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $11M Sale of Industrial...

Pearlmark Receives $7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 188-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 311,040 SF Industrial Building...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 17,768 SF Industrial Building...

MSquared, Kōz Development Receive $48M Financing for Workforce...