Cobblestone Professional Office Building, located at 201-161 Lakeview Ave. in Placentia, Calif., offers 23,500 square feet of office space.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23,500 SF Cobblestone Professional Office Building in Placentia, California

by Amy Works

PLACENTIA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Cobblestone Professional Office Building, an office property located at 201-261 Lakeview Ave. in Placentia. The asset traded for $5.7 million. Alex Tobin and Parker Bittner of Marcus & Millichap represented the private seller, while Dale Schrieber of Keller Williams procured the buyer, a private investor, in the deal. Cobblestone Professional Office Building offers 23,500 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was occupied by tenants with leases that were all month-to-month, allowing the buyer to renovate the space for the tenant needs.

