Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 24-Unit Apartment Building in Columbus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of The Gemma in the Olde Towne East neighborhood of Columbus for an undisclosed price. The newly constructed apartment building features 24 units. The transaction also included the neighboring Carriage House, a newly constructed, two-townhome building. Matt Snyder and Lisa Sickinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was a partnership between Maitland Property Management and ARZ Realty Capital, both headquartered in Dallas. Maitland Property Management will serve as property manager for both assets. Ari Raskas of ARZ Realty Capital arranged acquisition financing.





