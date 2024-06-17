Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 33,380 SF Self-Storage Facility in Osceola, Indiana

OSCEOLA, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of McKinley Penn Self-Lock Storage in Osceola, a city in northern Indiana. The 33,380-square-foot self-storage facility is located at 10386 McKinley Highway. The 164-unit, two-building property features new roofs, updated security features and a new insomniac kiosk. Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies. Josh Caruana assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Indiana.