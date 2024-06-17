Monday, June 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwestSelf-Storage

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 33,380 SF Self-Storage Facility in Osceola, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

OSCEOLA, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of McKinley Penn Self-Lock Storage in Osceola, a city in northern Indiana. The 33,380-square-foot self-storage facility is located at 10386 McKinley Highway. The 164-unit, two-building property features new roofs, updated security features and a new insomniac kiosk. Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies. Josh Caruana assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Indiana.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.1M Sale of Retail...

Investor Capital Group Divests of 288-Unit The Falls...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 50-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Arizona Food Bank Network Buys 35,920 SF Industrial...

Badiee’s Industrial Trifecta: San Diego, Sacramento, Salt Lake...

JLL Arranges Agency Acquisition Financing for 116-Unit Monticello...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50-Room Hotel...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 7,190 SF...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $11.7M Sale of Mixed-Use...