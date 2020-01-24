Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 36,008 SF Industrial Building Near Fort Worth

HURST, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 36,008-square-foot industrial building leased to Delta Rigging & Tools in Hurst, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. Adam Abushagur and Cliff Zimmerman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.