Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 38-Unit Brooks Square Apartments in Spokane Valley, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Brooks Square in Spokane Valley, Wash., features 38 apartments, a pool, clubhouse and covered parking.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Brooks Square, a multifamily property located in Spokane Valley. The asset traded for $4.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 10211 E. Main Ave., Brooks Square features 38 apartments in a mix of 26 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, laundry room, covered parking and pool. The property was built in 1972 and fully occupied at the time of sale.

The transaction also included a parcel of land adjacent to the apartment complex that currently has a three-bedroom house. The buyer plans to develop the parcel into additional apartment units.

Georgie Christensen-Riley and Joshua Reynolds of Marcus & Millichap’s Portland, Ore., office represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Joel Deis, also of Marcus & Millichap, assisted in the closing.