Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 396-Unit Storage Facility in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of I-40 Storage, a 396-unit storage facility in Amarillo. Built in 2003 on 11.5 acres, roughly 1.9 of which are undeveloped, the facility spans 199,905 net rentable square feet across 353 covered parking spaces, eight enclosed spaces, 10 open parking spaces and 25 self-storage units. Mixson Staffel, Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The Michigan-based buyer also requested anonymity.