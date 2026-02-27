Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 420-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Jackson Terrace Apartments, a 420-unit affordable housing complex located in the Long Island community of Hempstead. The six-story building was originally constructed in 1972. Michael Tuccillo of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, an affiliate of Hudson Valley Property Group, in the transaction. The seller was self-represented. The new ownership plans to invest about $23 million to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and mechanical/utility systems as a means of preserving long-term affordability.