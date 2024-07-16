Tuesday, July 16, 2024
6401-Stockton-Blvd-6050-Elder-Creek-Rd-Sacramento-CA
The asset located at 6401 Stockton Blvd. and 6050 Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, Calif., features 43,996 square feet of space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialNet LeaseWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 43,996 SF Industrial Property in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a net-leased property located at 6401 Stockton Blvd. and 6050 Elder Creek Road in Sacramento. The asset sold for $1.6 million.

The undisclosed buyer intends to lease the 43,996-square-foot property to a suitable tenant, according to Marcus & Millichap. Although the use of the property was not disclosed, the address is for a used car dealership in an industrial area.

Christopher Hurd of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the deal.

