Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 43,996 SF Industrial Property in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a net-leased property located at 6401 Stockton Blvd. and 6050 Elder Creek Road in Sacramento. The asset sold for $1.6 million.

The undisclosed buyer intends to lease the 43,996-square-foot property to a suitable tenant, according to Marcus & Millichap. Although the use of the property was not disclosed, the address is for a used car dealership in an industrial area.

Christopher Hurd of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the deal.