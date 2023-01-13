Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 440-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Denton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Stuff Hotel, a 440-unit self-storage facility located in the North Texas city of Denton. The property was built in 1985 and spans 56,310 square feet of net rentable of space. Brandon Karr, Danny Cunningham and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Danklefs also procured the buyer, another limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.