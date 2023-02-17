Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 4,500 SF Retail Property in Chino Valley, Arizona

Sherwin-Williams occupies the 4,500-square-foot retail building at 89 West Road 2 in Chino Valley, Ariz.

CHINO VALLEY, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail building located at 89 West Road 2 in Chino Valley. A limited liability company sold the property to another limited liability company for $3.1 million.

Sherwin-Williams occupies the 4,500-square-foot property, which was built in 2022, on a net-leased basis.

Mark Ruble and Chris Lund of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.