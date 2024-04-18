Thursday, April 18, 2024
AC Self Storage in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 486 drive-up units, 105 parking spaces and 30 office spaces.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 486-Unit AC Self Storage in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of AC Self Storage, a self-storage facility in Colorado Springs. SmartStop Self Storage REIT acquired the asset from a Southern California-based limited liability company for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 77,720 square feet, AC Self Storage consists of 16 single-story buildings comprising 486 non-climate-controlled drive-up units, 105 parking spaces and 30 office spaces. Facility amenities include a leasing office with retail display, security monitoring, perimeter fencing, elevated signage at all ingress/egress point, high-door units, expansion potential and wide-drive aisles.

Adam Schlosser and Keith Phillips of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and secured the seller in the transaction.

