Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 489-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Hazelwood, Missouri

HAZELWOOD, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a Bill’s U-Store self-storage facility in Hazelwood, a northern suburb of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The property features 489 non-climate-controlled units and totals 64,440 net rentable square feet. George Kondracke, Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The asset sold to a private out-of-state buyer.

