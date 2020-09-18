REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 50-Unit Best Western Hotel in Kansas

Built in 2005, the hotel is located at 525 S. 1st St.

WAKEENEY, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 50-room Best Western Plus hotel in Wakeeney in central Kansas. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2005, the hotel is located at 525 S. 1st St. Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Steve Swenholt of Marcus & Millichap’s Austin office marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The team also procured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

