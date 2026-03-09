Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 554-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Orem, Utah

OREM, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Towne Storage Vineyard, a self-storage property in Orem. Storage Center Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the off-market transaction.

Managed by Towne Storage, the 84,745-square-foot property offers 554 units on 4.4 acres. The facility was originally constructed in 2019 and features 11 single-story buildings with 188 interior climate-controlled units and 366 non-climate-controlled, drive-up units.