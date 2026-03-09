Monday, March 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Towne-Storage-Vineyard-Orem-UT
Located in Orem, Utah, Towne Storage Vineyard offers 188 climate-controlled self-storage units and 366 non-climate-controlled, drive-up units.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageUtahWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 554-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Orem, Utah

by Amy Works

OREM, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Towne Storage Vineyard, a self-storage property in Orem. Storage Center Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the off-market transaction.

Managed by Towne Storage, the 84,745-square-foot property offers 554 units on 4.4 acres. The facility was originally constructed in 2019 and features 11 single-story buildings with 188 interior climate-controlled units and 366 non-climate-controlled, drive-up units.

You may also like

Sunbelt Investment Holdings to Develop 363-Unit Multifamily Community...

West Capital Lending Acquires 104,375 SF Office Building...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.3M Sale of...

Baer Manufacturing Signs 606,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Velocis Sells 270,000 SF Industrial Property in Bee...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 18,102 SF...

APG Buys 250,000 SF North 70 Distribution Center...

Fogelman, Thackeray Purchase 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Germantown,...

New State Capital Partners Acquires Vast Coworking Group