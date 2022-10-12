Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 56,326 SF Industrial Building in Lockport, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

LOCKPORT, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 56,326-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Lockport for an undisclosed price. The building sits on a little over seven acres at 900 N. State St. Originally constructed in 1970, the property has received multiple expansions and is currently 83 percent leased to eight tenants. Brent Holder and Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor who had owned the building for more than 20 years. A Mexico-based private investment group was the buyer.