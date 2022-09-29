REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 574-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lafayette, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

LAFAYETTE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Brady Lane Self Storage in Lafayette, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 1909 Brady Lane, the 62,240-square-foot self-storage facility comprises 574 units across eight buildings. Jeffrey Herrmann and Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based limited liability company. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a Minnesota-based limited liability company.

