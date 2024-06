CAMPBELL, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap, on behalf of an individual/personal trust, has brokered the $1.8 million sale of a retail property in Campbell, a suburb of San Jose.

Located at 2615 S. Bascom Ave. and 835 Union Ave., the property offers 5,896 square feet of multi-tenant retail space and ample parking.

Yuri Sergunin and J.J. Taughinbaugh of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto office represented the seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.