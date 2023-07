NORTHWOOD, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Northwood, a 60-room hotel in Northwood, a city in northern Iowa. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 4712 Wheelerwood Road. Jon Ruzicka, Jake Erickson, Jared Plamann and Joseph Ferguson of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. The hotel sold to an out-of-state buyer.