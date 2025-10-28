Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Pink Door Storage & RV in Magna, Utah, offers 445 self-storage units and covered RV and boat parking.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 63,630 SF Pink Door Storage & RV Facility in Magna, Utah

by Amy Works

MAGNA, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millchap has directed the sale of Pink Door Storage & RV, a 63,630-square-foot storage facility in Magna. A local development partnership sold the asset to Zoke Group for an undisclosed price. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Constructed in 2002, Pink Door Storage & RV features 445 self-storage units spread across seven single-story buildings with 220 drive-up units. Property amenities include a gate entry with a digital keypad, an onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, 24/7 surveillance, asphalt driveways, units with roll-up doors and covered RV and boat parking.

