Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 63,630 SF Pink Door Storage & RV Facility in Magna, Utah

MAGNA, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millchap has directed the sale of Pink Door Storage & RV, a 63,630-square-foot storage facility in Magna. A local development partnership sold the asset to Zoke Group for an undisclosed price. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Constructed in 2002, Pink Door Storage & RV features 445 self-storage units spread across seven single-story buildings with 220 drive-up units. Property amenities include a gate entry with a digital keypad, an onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, 24/7 surveillance, asphalt driveways, units with roll-up doors and covered RV and boat parking.