Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 648-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of AllSafe Storage, a 648-unit self-storage facility located northwest of Houston in Cypress. The facility comprises 354 climate-controlled units, 107 non-climate-controlled units and 187 outdoor storage spaces for a total of 59,625 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the deal. The duo also secured the buyer, a national REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.