ROSWELL, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Comfort Suites Roswell, a hotel property located at 3610 N. Main St. in Roswell. Terms of the transaction were not released. The 68-room hotel features an indoor pool, indoor whirlpool, fitness center and laundry facilities. John Casler and Josh Tammen of CBRE represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a private investor, in the deal.