REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 69,750 SF Industrial Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 69,750-square-foot industrial building in Hutchins, a southern suburb of Dallas. The property was built on 11.9 acres in 1986 and was occupied by Bocks Board Packaging, a provider of corrugated and other specialty paper products, at the time of sale. Adam Abushagur and Sam Martin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors, in the transaction.

