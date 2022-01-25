REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 71,015 SF Self-Storage Facility in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri, Self-Storage

ST. LOUIS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a Life Storage self-storage facility in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The 71,015-square-foot property is located at 4935 Fyler Ave. The facility initially opened in December 2019 with 426 climate-controlled units. In July 2021, the property was expanded to include an additional 172 non-climate-controlled units and 137 parking spaces. Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a Texas-based limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  