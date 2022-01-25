Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 71,015 SF Self-Storage Facility in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a Life Storage self-storage facility in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The 71,015-square-foot property is located at 4935 Fyler Ave. The facility initially opened in December 2019 with 426 climate-controlled units. In July 2021, the property was expanded to include an additional 172 non-climate-controlled units and 137 parking spaces. Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a Texas-based limited liability company.