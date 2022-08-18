Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 748-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio Near Syracuse

CLAY AND BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of the Store Your Stuff Portfolio, a duo of self-storage facilities totaling 748 units in Upstate New York. The facilities, which comprise 83,550 net rentable square feet across 80 climate-controlled units and 668 non-climate-controlled units, are specifically located in Clay and Baldwinsville, both of which are northern suburbs of Syracuse. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.