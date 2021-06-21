REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 793-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maine, Northeast

MAINE — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of the JMC Self-Storage Portfolio, which consists of four properties totaling 793 units in southern Maine. Three of the four properties in the portfolio, which spans 92,275 net rentable square feet, are located within 20 miles of Portland. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. James Koury of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

 

