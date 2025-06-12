Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 80-Unit Multifamily Property in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has facilitated the sale of Arlington Village, an 80-unit multifamily property located in Indianapolis. Originally built in 1963, the complex comprises 20 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments across eight buildings. Renovations to the property will include cosmetic updates and capital improvements, as well as the utilization of basement space. The buyer also plans to convert some of the larger two-bedroom units into three-bedrooms. Jack Friskney and Aaron Kuroiwa of Marcus & Millichap’s Indianapolis office marketed Arlington Village on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both based in New York. The sales price was not disclosed.