Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 80,640 SF Priority Plastics Manufacturing Facility in Arvada, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Priority Plastics occupies the 80,640-square-foot industrial manufacturing facility at 5861 Tennyson St. in Arvada, Colo.

ARVADA, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a single-tenant industrial facility at 5861 Tennyson St. in Arvada. The property traded for an undisclosed price.

Priority Plastics occupies the 80,640-square-foot industrial manufacturing facility, which was built in 2000 on 5.3 acres.

Alyssa Tomback of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the private investor seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.