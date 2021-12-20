REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 80,774 SF Retail Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Woodlake Square, an 80,774-square-foot retail center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Woodlake Square was built on 6.7 acres in 1979 and renovated in 2019. Tenants at the property, which was 94 percent leased at the time of sale, include Harbor Freight Tools, LA Fitness and Dollar Tree. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Levy also procured the buyer, a locally based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.

