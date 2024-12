SAGINAW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Victory Shops at Basswood VI, an 8,246-square-foot retail strip center in Saginaw, located north of Fort Worth. The center was built in 2021 and was fully leased at the time of sale to four tenants: Mooyah Burger, Thrive Pet Healthcare, Bazooka Charlie’s Barber Co. and Swig. Chris Gainey and Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.