Monday, November 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5010-W-88th-Pl-Westminster-CO
Residence Inn by Marriott Denver North Westminster in Westminster, Colo., offers 94 extended-stay suites.
AcquisitionsColoradoHospitalityWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 94-Room Extended-Stay Hotel in Westminster, Colorado

by Amy Works

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Residence Inn by Marriott Denver North Westminster, Colorado in Westminster, a suburb 12 miles north of Denver. Dallas-based NewcrestImage sold the extended-stay hotel to Archer Capital Group for an undisclosed price.

Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Gomes, along with Allan Miller and Christy McDougall of Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer. Adam Lewis is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Colorado.

Located at 5010 W. 88th Place, the four-story Residence Inn by Marriott offers 94 extended-stay suites with kitchens, separate living areas and modern amenities.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $55.2M Acquisition Loan for Healthcare Real...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 141,577 SF Crosswinds Shopping...

Preiss, Crow Holdings Acquire 440-Bed Student Housing Community...

H-E-B Acquires Land in Mesquite, Texas for New...

JLL Brokers Sale of Three Philadelphia Self Storage...

Colliers Arranges $82.2M Sale of Market Street Village...

EK Apartments Sells Nine-Property Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in...

Gantry Secures $18.9M in Financing for Three California...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Industrial...