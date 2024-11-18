Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 94-Room Extended-Stay Hotel in Westminster, Colorado

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Residence Inn by Marriott Denver North Westminster, Colorado in Westminster, a suburb 12 miles north of Denver. Dallas-based NewcrestImage sold the extended-stay hotel to Archer Capital Group for an undisclosed price.

Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Gomes, along with Allan Miller and Christy McDougall of Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer. Adam Lewis is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Colorado.

Located at 5010 W. 88th Place, the four-story Residence Inn by Marriott offers 94 extended-stay suites with kitchens, separate living areas and modern amenities.