PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Brio 14, an apartment community in Phoenix. The asset traded for $3.8 million.

Located at 2950 N. 29th Place in Phoenix, Brio 14 offers six one-bedroom/one-bath units and eight two-bedroom/two-bath units, averaging 667 square feet. The community was built in 2022.

Paul Bay, Adam Saylor and Darrell Moffitt of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller in the deal.