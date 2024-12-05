Thursday, December 5, 2024
The new Wawa was delivered earlier this year in Robertsdale, Ala., near a Walmart Supercenter.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Gas Station, Store Near Mobile Ground Leased to Wawa

by John Nelson

ROBERTSDALE, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group in Atlanta has brokered the sale of a newly built gas station and convenience store in Alabama ground leased to Wawa. Delivered earlier this year, the 6,119-square-foot retail property is located on a 2.2-acre site at 18535 County Road 48 in Robertsdale, a suburb of Mobile. The property is situated across from a Walmart Supercenter and features a 20-year ground lease featuring rent increase and extension options.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, in the transaction. The locally based buyer purchased the location all-cash in an exchange.

“This was the second Wawa location in the state of Alabama, and more are coming as Wawa continues its Southeast expansion into Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina,” says McMinn.

The Robertsdale location is the second Wawa in Alabama that McMinn and Koriwchak brokered, the first of which was a store in Fairhope.

