Thursday, August 8, 2024
860-E-La-Habra-Blvd-La-Habra-CA
Harbor West Medical Plaza in La Habra, Calif., offers 12,760 square feet of medical and professional space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareOfficeWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Harbor West Medical Plaza in La Habra, California

by Amy Works

LA HABRA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Harbor West Medical Plaza, an office property located at 860 E. La Habra Blvd. in the Orange County city of La Habra. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a private investor for $1.8 million.

The two-story Harbor West Medical Plaza features 12,760 square feet of medical and professional office space with 22 suites, most of which were occupied at close of escrow.

Alex Mobin and Greg Bassirpou of Marcus & Millichap’s Orange County office represented the seller in the deal.

