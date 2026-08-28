Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of New Gas Station in Metro Jacksonville Leased to Wawa

MACCLENNY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has negotiated the sale of a newly built gas station and convenience store in Macclenny, about 30 miles west of Jacksonville via I-10. Wawa occupies the retail property on a 20-year ground lease, with 7 percent increases every five years beginning in year 11 of the initial lease term.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group brokered the sale between a preferred Wawa developer and the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. The sales price was also not disclosed.

“This Wawa’s superior Florida location and lower price point helped it stand out among competing Wawa inventory and ultimately trade to an all-cash, 1031 exchange buyer who was considering multiple Wawa assets,” says McMinn.