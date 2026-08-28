Friday, August 28, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built earlier this year, the Macclenny, Fla., gas station and convenience store is operated by Wawa, which is on a 20-year ground lease.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of New Gas Station in Metro Jacksonville Leased to Wawa

by John Nelson

MACCLENNY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has negotiated the sale of a newly built gas station and convenience store in Macclenny, about 30 miles west of Jacksonville via I-10. Wawa occupies the retail property on a 20-year ground lease, with 7 percent increases every five years beginning in year 11 of the initial lease term.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group brokered the sale between a preferred Wawa developer and the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. The sales price was also not disclosed.

“This Wawa’s superior Florida location and lower price point helped it stand out among competing Wawa inventory and ultimately trade to an all-cash, 1031 exchange buyer who was considering multiple Wawa assets,” says McMinn.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment...

Associated Bank Provides $9M Loan for 12-Acre Retail...

Greenstone Partners Closes Two Multifamily Sales in Chicago...

Phoenix Investors’ Affiliate Acquires 1.8 MSF Industrial Complex...

Cooper Commercial Investment Group Arranges Sale of Retail...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $31M Sale of Manhattan...

Vantage Communities Sells 288-Unit Multifamily Community in Loveland,...

CBRE Brokers $87.5M Sale of Nine-Building Industrial Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.3M Sale of Bronx...