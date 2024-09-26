Thursday, September 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Tires-Plus_Davenport-Fla
Built this year, the property totals 6,262 square feet.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Retail Property in Davenport, Florida Leased to Tires Plus

by Hayden Spiess

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail property located in Davenport, roughly 30 miles southwest of Orlando. Tires Plus occupies the building, which totals 6,262 square feet, on a 15-year lease corporately guaranteed by Bridgestone.

Don McMinn of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group arranged the transaction between the seller, a developer, and the buyer, a local 1031-exchange investor. 

“This our 16th Firestone closing, and we are marketing four more in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia,” says McMinn. “Due to the strong credit, quality of the locations and limited inventory, we continue to see high demand and low cap rates for Bridgestones.”

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 76-Room Hotel...

CBRE Brokers $14.2M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $3.6M Sale of Brooklyn...

EQT Exeter Purchases 1.1 MSF USA Parkway Distribution...

TP-Link Systems Closes $40.6M Acquisition of 157,455 SF...

Westwood Financial Buys 83,787 SF Paradise Hills Shopping...

GID Industrial Acquires 105,469 SF Trolley Industrial Center...

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Purchase of 3,500 SF...

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales on Chicago’s...