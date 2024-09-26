Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Retail Property in Davenport, Florida Leased to Tires Plus

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Taylor McMinn Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail property located in Davenport, roughly 30 miles southwest of Orlando. Tires Plus occupies the building, which totals 6,262 square feet, on a 15-year lease corporately guaranteed by Bridgestone.

Don McMinn of the Taylor McMinn Retail Group arranged the transaction between the seller, a developer, and the buyer, a local 1031-exchange investor.

“This our 16th Firestone closing, and we are marketing four more in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia,” says McMinn. “Due to the strong credit, quality of the locations and limited inventory, we continue to see high demand and low cap rates for Bridgestones.”