Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Scenic Self Storage Property in Littlefield, Arizona

LITTLEFIELD, ARIZ. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Scenic Self Storage, a self-storage facility located in Littlefield near both the Nevada and Utah borders. The asset traded for an undisclosed price.

Jordan Farrer of Marcus & Millichap’s Salt Lake City office and Adam Schlosser of the firm’s Denver officer represented the seller, a Utah-based investment group. Ryan Sarbinoff of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office served as the broker of record. Marcus & Millichap also procured the buyer, regional storage operators with assets in Utah and Arizona.

Located at 3030 S. Scenic Blvd., the 34,770-square-foot Scenic Self Storage consists of eight one-story buildings offering 245 non-climate-controlled units and 109 parking units, totaling 354 units. Amenities include wide-drive aisles, outdoor vehicle parking, drive-up access, online rentals, convenient access and digital surveillance.