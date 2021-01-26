Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Two Adjacent Apartment Complexes in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of The Falls and Oak Village, two adjacent apartment complexes that are situated on a combined 22 acres in Fort Worth. The Falls was built in 1976 and totals 256 units, while Oak Village was constructed in 1980 and comprises 152 units. Amenities include two pools, soccer fields, playgrounds, dog parks, grilling areas, and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based GreenWater Investments, and procured the buyer, an out-of-state investment group.