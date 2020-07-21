Marcus & Millichap Places $15M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. has arranged a $15 million loan for the refinancing of 521-523 W. 48th Street. The 45-unit multifamily property is located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and was originally built in 1940. Steven Rock and Christopher Marks of Marcus & Millichap arranged the seven-year loan, which carried a 3.1 percent fixed interest rate and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.