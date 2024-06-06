Marcus & Millichap Secures $5.3M Sale of Retail Center in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has secured the $5.3 million sale of South Terrace Plaza, a 46,700-square-foot retail center located at 5076-5084 S. Terrace in Chattanooga. The property is shadow-anchored by AMC Theatres and is located near the I-75 transition into I-24. South Terrace Plaza was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to 12 tenants that have an average 23-year tenure at the property. According to Marcus & Millichap, six new leases were executed at the center in the past year.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a Tennessee-based developer, in the transaction. Jody McKibben of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record in Tennessee in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed.

“The strength of the Chattanooga market and the significant upside potential of the center created a highly competitive bid process for this property,” says Taylor.