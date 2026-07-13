Why Texas’ Market Recalibration is Creating New Opportunities for Commercial Real Estate Investors

For much of the past several years, Texas commercial real estate markets have been characterized by a disconnect between buyer expectations and seller pricing. As interest rates increased and capital became more selective, transaction activity slowed while many property owners remained reluctant to adjust valuations. Today, that dynamic is changing.

Across Texas, commercial real estate markets are undergoing a period of recalibration. While conditions vary by asset class and market, pricing expectations, capital availability and investor sentiment are gradually moving toward a new equilibrium. As that process unfolds, transaction activity is increasing and new opportunities are emerging for investors willing to take a long-term view.

Transaction Activity is Beginning to Accelerate

One of the clearest signs of improving market conditions is the return of transaction activity.

As buyers and sellers become more aligned on pricing, more assets are trading and a broader range of investors are entering the market. Local investors remain active, while out-of-state capital continues to target Texas opportunities. In addition, many first-time buyers are pursuing acquisitions in markets and asset classes that may have seemed out of reach during previous market cycles.

This increase in participation is helping restore liquidity and creating a healthier transaction environment. Rather than remaining stalled by valuation disagreements, market participants are increasingly finding common ground and executing deals.

New Market Entrants Often Signal the Start of a New Cycle

Historically, one of the early indicators of a new real estate cycle is the return of first-time buyers. These investors frequently bring a different perspective to the market. Without established ownership portfolios or long-standing market relationships, they often compete by offering stronger pricing, flexible structures and aggressive terms. Their willingness to pursue opportunities that more established investors may overlook can help drive activity during periods of transition.

The growing presence of first-time and out-of-market buyers throughout Texas suggests that investor confidence is beginning to return. Their participation is creating additional competition for assets and helping transactions move forward in an environment that has remained challenging for several years.

Multifamily Continues to Benefit from Improved Market Alignment

Private-client multifamily has provided one of the strongest examples of market recalibration in action. Over the past two years, many multifamily investors faced difficulties raising equity while sellers struggled to accept lower valuations. The result was a significant slowdown in transaction volume as buyers and sellers remained far apart on pricing expectations.

As the market has adjusted, however, those valuation gaps have narrowed. Investors have become more comfortable underwriting acquisitions at current pricing levels, while sellers have increasingly recognized prevailing market conditions. New equity sources have also entered the market, helping support acquisition activity.

As a result, multifamily transaction volume has begun to improve as both local and out-of-state investors actively pursue opportunities throughout Texas.

Office and Land Markets Are Also Seeing Increased Activity

The recalibration occurring in multifamily is extending into other property sectors as well. Within the office market, owners have generally become more realistic regarding pricing and valuations. At the same time, owner-users continue to generate demand as many businesses evaluate the economics of ownership relative to leasing. In certain situations, ownership remains an attractive long-term option, particularly for companies seeking greater control over occupancy costs.

Land transactions are also gaining momentum. Activity is increasing across multiple use cases, including multifamily development, redevelopment opportunities and adaptive reuse projects. Investors are actively evaluating sites that may support future development while also exploring opportunities to reposition existing assets.

Compared with the transaction environment of the past two years, activity levels have become noticeably more aggressive across several segments of the market.

Out-of-State Capital Reinforces Long-Term Confidence

Another encouraging trend is the continued flow of out-of-state investment capital into Texas.

External capital often serves as an important indicator of investor confidence because these buyers typically focus on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term market fluctuations. Their interest reflects confidence in Texas’ continued population growth, economic expansion and business-friendly environment.

While current pricing adjustments may be creating attractive acquisition opportunities, most investors entering the state are making long-term investment decisions based on broader demographic and economic trends. Those fundamentals continue to support Texas’ position as one of the nation’s most attractive commercial real estate markets.

Looking Ahead

As pricing expectations continue to normalize and capital markets gradually improve, bid-ask spreads are narrowing and transaction velocity is increasing. Investors who have remained patient during the market’s adjustment period are beginning to find opportunities at pricing levels that have been difficult to achieve in recent years.

Commercial real estate markets are inherently cyclical, and periods of recalibration often create opportunities for disciplined investors. While economic uncertainty remains a factor, Texas continues to benefit from strong long-term fundamentals that support growth across multiple property sectors.

As the market settles into its next phase, investors who are prepared to act may find themselves well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities created by today’s evolving environment.

— This article was contributed by Marcus & Millichap’s Texas leadership team, including Tim Speck, Executive Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer; Bruce Bentley, Senior Managing Director and Market Leader for Austin/San Antonio; Mark McCoy, Senior Managing Director and Market Leader for Dallas-Fort Worth; and Ford Noe, Senior Managing Director and Market Leader for Houston.

Marcus & Millichap is a content partner of REBusinessOnline.