Marcus & Millichap’s IPA Arranges $22M Sale of Two Kroger-Anchored Shopping Centers in Indiana, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Pictured is Mid-Eleven Center in Farmington Hills, Mich.

FORT WAYNE, IND. AND FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of two Kroger-anchored shopping centers for a combined $22 million. The first property is West State Plaza, a 96,334-square-foot center in Fort Wayne. The second is Mid-Eleven Center, a 74,525-square-foot property in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills. West State Plaza, also home to Dollar Tree, a freestanding Pizza Hut and a freestanding Chase Bank, was 91.7 percent occupied at the time of sale. It was built in 1987. Mid Eleven Center, built in 1980, was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of IPA represented the seller, a San Francisco-based private equity fund. An institutional buyer purchased the portfolio.