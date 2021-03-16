Marcus & Millichap’s Klink Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Klink Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in the Nora submarket of Indianapolis for $3.7 million. The single-tenant building is located at 1505 E. 86th St. Jordan Klink of the brokerage marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Indianapolis-based Westfield Pointe LLC. The Klink Group also sourced the buyers, Nora LLC and PP Nora LLC. Both are based in Indiana.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.