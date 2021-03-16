Marcus & Millichap’s Klink Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Indianapolis

The building is located at 1505 E. 86th St.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Klink Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in the Nora submarket of Indianapolis for $3.7 million. The single-tenant building is located at 1505 E. 86th St. Jordan Klink of the brokerage marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Indianapolis-based Westfield Pointe LLC. The Klink Group also sourced the buyers, Nora LLC and PP Nora LLC. Both are based in Indiana.