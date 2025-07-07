Marcus Partners Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Property in Norwell, Massachusetts

NORWELL, MASS. — Regional investment firm Marcus Partners has purchased an approximately 100,000-square-foot industrial property in Norwell, about 25 miles southeast of Boston. Built in 1983, the property at 77 Accord Park Drive consists of four light industrial buildings that were 78 percent leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale. Marcus Partners purchased the property in partnership with Boston-based Rhino Capital, with Middlesex Savings Bank financing the acquisition. The seller was the original developer.