Monday, July 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Marcus Partners Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Property in Norwell, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORWELL, MASS. — Regional investment firm Marcus Partners has purchased an approximately 100,000-square-foot industrial property in Norwell, about 25 miles southeast of Boston. Built in 1983, the property at 77 Accord Park Drive consists of four light industrial buildings that were 78 percent leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale. Marcus Partners purchased the property in partnership with Boston-based Rhino Capital, with Middlesex Savings Bank financing the acquisition. The seller was the original developer.

You may also like

Friedman Real Estate Arranges $2.6M Sale of Industrial...

Macerich Signs 12,000 SF Office Lease at 825...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 775,013 SF...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 252-Unit Green Arbor Apartments...

STATS International Signs 72,761 SF Industrial Lease in...

Apricus, ABR Capital Buy 11.3-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Distribution Center...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF Industrial Project...

Goodman Real Estate Sells Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in...